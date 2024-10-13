Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.99. 76,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 246,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $8,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.