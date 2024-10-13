Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Up 163.2% in September

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ HIDE opened at $23.35 on Friday. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.