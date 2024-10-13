Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Up 163.2% in September

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HIDE opened at $23.35 on Friday. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

