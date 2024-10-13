Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.75. 978,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,046,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

