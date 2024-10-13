Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $470,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,491 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 659,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 3,367,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

