Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $631,000 Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 156,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $72.70. 29,504 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

