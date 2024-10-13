Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $105,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $4,284.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,739. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,328.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,885.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,797.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

