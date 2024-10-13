Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE J traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $138.46. 602,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

View Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.