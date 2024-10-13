Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,015.67. 474,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,701. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,038.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

