American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

