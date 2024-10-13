American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
American Bank Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.
American Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.
About American Bank
American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
