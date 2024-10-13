American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Raised by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 107.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

