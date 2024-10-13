American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 4.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 83.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,825,000 after acquiring an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,048 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 171.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 405,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

