American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. Research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

