Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

AMP stock traded up $11.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.50. The company had a trading volume of 369,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $502.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

