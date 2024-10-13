Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $473.56.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $502.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $502.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

