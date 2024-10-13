Ampleforth Hits 24 Hour Volume of $309,877.31 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $35.12 million and $309,877.31 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 73,798,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth has a current supply of 71,340,364.0437231 with 28,274,493.6 in circulation. The last known price of Ampleforth is 1.22774043 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $274,240.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

