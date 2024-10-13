AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

