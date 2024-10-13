Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.95.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
