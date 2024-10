Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

