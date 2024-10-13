Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$16.50

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CSH.UN opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.82%.

In related news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

