Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. XN LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,087. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $288.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

