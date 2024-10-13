Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $215.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

