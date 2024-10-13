Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,691.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,388 shares of company stock valued at $107,072. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 641,549 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,647,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000.

Annexon stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

