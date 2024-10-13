Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $3.18

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $59.19 million and $111.31 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00005054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.35201261 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $111.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

