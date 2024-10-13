AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $365.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $344.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.06.

Shares of AON opened at $355.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.29. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $360.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

