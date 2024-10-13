API3 1-Day Volume Hits $8.90 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $160.43 million and $8.90 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00253685 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 142,259,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,519,507 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. API3 has a current supply of 142,259,292.81426656 with 86,421,978 in circulation. The last known price of API3 is 1.45853003 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $9,008,951.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://api3.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

