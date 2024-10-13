Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $694.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

