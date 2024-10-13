Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

AAOI stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

