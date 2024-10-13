Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of APM opened at $1.69 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

