Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $6.20

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $267.80 million and $736,808.07 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00009882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aragon has a current supply of 43,191,530.54557042. The last known price of Aragon is 6.1598833 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $41,812.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aragon.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.