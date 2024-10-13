Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.55 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 111.40 ($1.46). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.43), with a volume of 18,294 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of £14.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,362.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.52.

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

