Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.82.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $161.95 on Thursday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $162.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at $63,485,288.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

