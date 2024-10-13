Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Insider Purchases A$605,537.16 in Stock

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Beddow purchased 68,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.87 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$605,537.16 ($409,146.73).

Argo Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Get Argo Investments alerts:

Argo Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Argo Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Argo Investments Company Profile

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

Featured Stories

