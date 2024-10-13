Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 883,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $39.60 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

