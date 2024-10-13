Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 883,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $39.60 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
