Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

