Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.67 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

