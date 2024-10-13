ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $32.35. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 2.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.
Further Reading
