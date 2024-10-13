Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $433.63 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Astar has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $433.63 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,237,230,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,359,497,154 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a cryptocurrency . Astar has a current supply of 8,236,073,971 with 7,358,340,546 in circulation. The last known price of Astar is 0.06013655 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $8,103,063.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astar.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

