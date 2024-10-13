AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.4 days.
AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance
AtkinsRéalis stock remained flat at $43.62 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033. AtkinsRéalis has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.
AtkinsRéalis Company Profile
