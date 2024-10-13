AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.4 days.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance

AtkinsRéalis stock remained flat at $43.62 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033. AtkinsRéalis has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

Get AtkinsRéalis alerts:

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for AtkinsRéalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtkinsRéalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.