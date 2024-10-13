Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $35.28. Atlanticus shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 757 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,339.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,151.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

