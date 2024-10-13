Atlas Corp. (ATCOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on October 30th

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Atlas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATCOL opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. Atlas has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $25.90.
Atlas Company Profile
