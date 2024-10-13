Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $105.44 and a one year high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

