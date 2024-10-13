Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires £12,750 in Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Joseph Day bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,686.30).

Atome Price Performance

ATOM stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.79 million, a PE ratio of -608.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Atome Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.10.

Atome Company Profile

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

