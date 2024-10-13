Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires £12,750 in Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Joseph Day bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,686.30).
Atome Price Performance
ATOM stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.79 million, a PE ratio of -608.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Atome Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.10.
Atome Company Profile
