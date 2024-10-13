Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Atyr PHARMA

Insider Buying and Selling at Atyr PHARMA

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 41,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $71,430.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,090.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 5.2 %

ATYR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86. Atyr PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.