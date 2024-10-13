Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 41,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $71,430.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,090.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATYR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86. Atyr PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

