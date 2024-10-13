Augur Hits Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $80,169.95 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00253858 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Augur has a current supply of 11,000,000. The last known price of Augur is 0.29179362 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $80,950.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.augur.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.