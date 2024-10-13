Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 105,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,354,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 111,131 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

