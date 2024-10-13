Autosports Group Limited (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Autosports Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.94.
About Autosports Group
