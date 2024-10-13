Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $325.34 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $29.08 or 0.00046364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.83 billion and $325.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,600,255 coins and its circulating supply is 406,597,155 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Avalanche has a current supply of 446,599,891.2351063 with 406,596,791.2351063 in circulation. The last known price of Avalanche is 28.98410494 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 787 active market(s) with $326,301,380.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avax.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

