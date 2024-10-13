Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Increased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2,221.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,752 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.8% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after acquiring an additional 679,655 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 837.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 629,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,884,000 after buying an additional 562,213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.42. 171,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $96.49.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.