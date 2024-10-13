Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the September 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avinger Price Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Avinger has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $6.55.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avinger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.