Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
AVGR stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.