Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

AVGR stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

