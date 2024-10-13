AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXS. UBS Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of AXS opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

